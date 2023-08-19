United States Japan South Korea

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) speaks Friday at Camp David, the presidential retreat, near Thurmont, Md., during a joint news conference with President Joe Biden (center) and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

 Associated Press

CAMP DAVID, Md. — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea agreed Friday to expand security and economic ties at a historic summit at the US presidential retreat of Camp David, cementing a new agreement with the allies that are on an increasingly tense ledge in relations with China and North Korea.

Biden said the nations would establish a communications hotline to discuss responses to threats. He announced the agreements, including what the leaders termed the “Camp David Principles,” at the close of his talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

