LOS ANGELES — Federal agents took a participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol into custody for his role in the insurrection after an hours-long standoff, on Thursday, authorities said.

Eric Christie, 56, was arrested in Sherman Oaks, according to Laura Eimiller, an FBI spokesperson.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

The real reason for the Jan 6th Dog and Pony show (for Idiots)........ inflation was 1.4 "pre" Biden....... now 8.5 under Biden (aka Pedo Pete)

