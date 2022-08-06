PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — John Rensenbrink, a Maine political scientist and conservationist who co-founded the Green Party of the United States, has died. He was 93.
Rensenbrink, of Topsham, died in hospice, surrounded by his family, the national Green Party said. An obituary in the Bangor Daily News stated that Rensenbrink died of an illness, July 30.
Rensenbrink helped convene the first Green Party meeting in the United States, which took place in Maine, in 1984, the national party said in a statement. He also helped form the Maine Green Party, which was the first state-level Green Party and is now known as the Maine Green Independent Party, its members said.
Rensenbrink taught political philosophy and history at Bowdoin College in Maine for decades and helped found the new political party out of frustration with the Democratic Party and a desire to crusade in favor of peace and the environment.
Past and present members of the Green Party remembered him as a tireless activist and a pivotal figure in the development of Green organizing.
“John Rensenbrink for decades embodied the best of American progressive politics linking thought to action, and motivating Greens from the local to the national and international levels,” government reform advocate Ralph Nader, who twice ran for president on Green tickets, said in a statement.
Rensenbrink was born in Pease, Minn., to a dairy farming family. He earned a doctorate from University of Chicago and settled in Maine, in the 1960s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.