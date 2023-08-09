Severe Weather

A man stands in the field of downed power lines and poles Tuesday on a highway in Westminster, Md., after powerful storms came through the area Monday evening.

 Associated Press

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Crews across the eastern US worked Tuesday to clear downed trees and power lines and restore electricity following severe storms that killed at least two people, cut power to more than a million customers at their peak, and forced thousands of flight delays and cancellations.

The storms that pounded a swath of the country stretching from Alabama and Tennessee to the Carolinas and New York on Monday continued to lash northern New England with wind and rain a day later.

