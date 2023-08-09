SILVER SPRING, Md. — Crews across the eastern US worked Tuesday to clear downed trees and power lines and restore electricity following severe storms that killed at least two people, cut power to more than a million customers at their peak, and forced thousands of flight delays and cancellations.
The storms that pounded a swath of the country stretching from Alabama and Tennessee to the Carolinas and New York on Monday continued to lash northern New England with wind and rain a day later.
The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down Tuesday in the Atlantic Coast town of Mattapoisett, Mass., though a survey team was still determining its strength.
The twister damaged homes and vehicles, downed trees and power lines, and may have damaged the water treatment plant, which remained operational, according to a statement from the town’s Select Board. There were no reports of injuries.
Rain also pounded Vermont, which experienced historic flooding last month that inundated its capital city and damaged thousands of homes, businesses and roads. Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said swift rescue teams were ready if needed in the west of the state.
Flash flood warnings were issued in Maine, where storms dumped 4 to 5 inches in an area around New Gloucester and Lewiston-Auburn, in the southwest of the state, said weather service meteorologist Sarah Thunberg.
Monday’s storms spawned tornado watches and warnings in 10 states, with around 30 million people under a tornado watch in the afternoon. Forecasters received more than 900 reports of wind damage, including nearly 300 from North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
A preliminary assessment of damage in Knoxville, Tenn., found that an EF-2 tornado touched down Monday, with winds up to 130 mph and a path as wide as 200 yards, said the weather service’s office in Morristown, Tenn.
An EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 85 mph uprooted trees and damaged the outside of buildings near Lake Norman in North Carolina, the weather service’s office in Greenville-Spartanburg confirmed.
In Westminster, Md., about 30 miles northwest of Baltimore, dozens of vehicles were trapped by power lines that had fallen onto a highway. No injuries were reported, and utility workers turned off the electricity, allowing the 33 adults and 14 children in the vehicles to get out safely, Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Roland Butler said Tuesday.
