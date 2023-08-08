Niger Coup

Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger’s ruling junta Sunday in Niamey, Niger.

 Associated Press

NIAMEY, Niger — A senior US diplomat said coup leaders in Niger refused to allow her to meet Monday with the West African country’s democratically elected president, whom she described as under “virtual house arrest.”

Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland also described the mutinous officers as unreceptive to US pressure to return the country to civilian rule.

