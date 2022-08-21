Africa Drought WFP Chief

Villagers gather during a visit, Friday, by World Food Program chief David Beasley, in the village of Wagalla in northern Kenya.

 Brian Inganga/AP Photo

BULLA HAGAR, Kenya — The United States is stepping up to buy about 150,000 metric tons of grain from Ukraine in the next few weeks for an upcoming shipment of food aid from ports no longer blockaded by war, the World Food Program chief has told The Associated Press.

The final destinations for the grain are not confirmed and discussions continue, David Beasley said. But the planned shipment, one of several the UN agency that fights hunger is pursuing, is more than six times the amount of grain that the first WFP-arranged ship from Ukraine is now carrying toward people in the Horn of Africa at risk of starvation.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Biden (the Pedophile) is helping out Ukraine more than America. Want to bet the lying weasel is doing some major skimming with all the billions being sent to Ukraine....Enjoy your tents Sheeple.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.