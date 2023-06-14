PHOENIX — Despite President Joe Biden’s loathing of his predecessor’s practice of separating migrant families at the US-Mexico border, his administration argued in federal court Tuesday that a lawsuit seeking money for five affected mothers and their children should be dismissed.

Justice Department attorney Phil MacWilliams told US District Court Judge Susan R. Bolton the claims were improper and the case shouldn’t be tried. He argued that the Yuma, Arizona-based Border Patrol agents involved used their discretion to separate the families, not a policy aimed at deterring migrants arrivals.

