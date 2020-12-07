SANTIAGO, Chile — Uruguay’s first socialist president, Tabaré Vásquez, who rose from poverty to win two terms as leader, died Sunday of cancer, a disease the physician dedicated much of his life to fighting.
The 80-year-old oncologist announced last year that he had lung cancer. His family confirmed that he died on Sunday.
His son Álvaro, also a cancer specialist, sent a tweet thanking Uruguayans “for the kindness he received throughout so many years.”
Center-right President Luis Lacalle Pou, a former political opponent, wrote the Vázquez “faced his final battle with courage and serenity. … He served his country and obtained important achievements based on his efforts. …
“The country is in mourning,” he added, declaring three days of honors.
Vazquez shook up Uruguayan politics when he became president for the first time in 2005, peacefully ending 170 years of two-party dominance at the head of a Broad Front coalition of socialists, Christian Democrats, Communists and former guerrillas.
He promised changes that would “shake the roots of the trees.” But he governed as a relatively cautious moderate, avoiding the constitutional changes and polarization that have caused upheaval in other South American nations.
As president, he overhauled the healthcare system and expanded aid for families, children and the elderly.
“The initiatives impacted the lives of children, workers and women, contributing to improved standards of living and a sharp reduction in poverty,” said Jenny Pribble, the coordinator of global studies at the University of Richmond and author of a book about Vázquez.
His popularity on leaving office paved the way for the election of his successor, Jose Mujica, a folksy former guerrilla. Uruguay’s constitution forbids immediate reelection.
The two were among the leaders who helped the small county of nearly 3.4 million people become widely seen as an example of democracy in the region, calmly assuming and relinquishing power.
The Front held power for 15 years as the country’s economy grew and equality initially improved.
But in the second Vázquez administration, the economy softened, crime rose and Vice President Raúl Sendic was forced to resign over corruption allegations. The Front lost power after a runoff in last year’s election.
