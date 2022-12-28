Whit Carter Park

Upgraded exercise equipment is coming soon to Whit Carter Park in Lancaster, the result of a 30-year lease agreement between the Lancaster Housing Authority and the city for land use at the park.

LANCASTER — Whit Carter Park will get upgraded exercise equipment thanks to a $1, 30-year lease agreement between the Lancaster Housing Authority and the city for land use at the park.

The Housing Authority assumed ownership of the park, at 45635 Sierra Highway, in 2013. The city has operated and maintained the social, recreational and civic space at the park for public use.

