LANCASTER — Whit Carter Park will get upgraded exercise equipment thanks to a $1, 30-year lease agreement between the Lancaster Housing Authority and the city for land use at the park.
The Housing Authority assumed ownership of the park, at 45635 Sierra Highway, in 2013. The city has operated and maintained the social, recreational and civic space at the park for public use.
A funding opportunity through the California State Parks Office of Grants and Local Services to replace and improve the exercise equipment at the park was the catalyst for an amendment to the lease to authorize a $1, 30-year lease of the land to allow the city to proceed with the construction of the exercise station and continue to operate and maintain the park during the tenure period, a staff report said.
“The funded improvements will allow the city to rehabilitate our existing infrastructure to address deficiencies in the neighborhood and increase access to the outdoors and open space,” the report said.
The Lancaster Housing Authority and the City Council each approved the lease agreement at the Dec. 13 meeting.
