PALMDALE — After waiting years to have their respective community standards districts updated by the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning, members of the Association of Rural Town Council expressed dismay that draft versions of the update to their documents do not reflect their vision, and in some cases take a step back.
Community standards districts allow unincorporated communities in Los Angeles County to set development standards that reflect the vision or desires of residents in their respective communities,
The county released drafts for the Acton, Green Valley, and Leona Valley community standards districts. Acton and Leona Valley had existing community standards districts to be updated. Green Valley sought to establish a community standards district.
“It is completely not what we asked,” Jacki Ayer of the Acton Town Council said during a Nov. 10 Zoom meeting for the Association of Rural Town Councils.
“We’re not doing anything to try to make things bad for your community or take things away. We’re trying to make things better for your community,” Mark Herwick, supervising regional planner for the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning, said during the Zoom conference
All three draft documents have public hearings scheduled before the LA County Regional Planning Commission on Dec. 9.
“I think this is where the rubber hits the road,” Association of Rural Town Councils Director Susan Zahnter said. “I personally want to make sure everybody gets what they want in their CSDs that they had before that they were happy with and now it’s being taken. I don’t understand why you have to take things out and then tell people they can’t have new things in it that they want.”
Zahnter added it might not be a good idea to have a draft ordinance that no one is happy with, and to have a meeting scheduled for it.
“That doesn’t make sense to me; it’s going to waste everybody’s time,” Zahnter said.
Herwick expressed confidence in the three community standards districts scheduled for a hearing on Dec. 9.
“I feel comfortable that they are solid and meet the intent of the needs for the community,” Herwick said.
Herwick pledged to work with Acton on its document.
“Maybe we can’t address everything,” Herwick said. “But I think anything we take to hearing is something that the community should probably consider a benefit to them not something that is trying to take anything anyway.”
Acton Town Council treasurer Pam Wolter expressed frustration with L.A. County.
“No one hears us. No one listens to us. We don’t get communication back,” Wolter said.
Zahnter suggested the county not release draft community standards district documents before the affected communities have a chance to see them.
