In anticipation of the March 31 end to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency protections for Los Angeles County residents receiving Medi-Cal benefits, the Department of Public Social Services is asking customers to update their contact information to help keep their coverage active.
Medi-Cal — California’s version of Medicaid — provides free or low-cost healthcare coverage for 3.7 million LA County residents with limited income and resources.
Late last year, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which established the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency as March 31. This action also ended the continuous health coverage protections in place during the pandemic.
Medi-Cal health coverage will not stop on March 31. The Department will, over the next 12 months, reassess every case to determine ongoing eligibility. Therefore, it is essential that Medi-Cal beneficiaries ensure that the county have their most updated contact information, including names, addresses, telephone numbers and email address.
During this time, beneficiaries will receive a renewal form in the US mail. The form should be completed and returned as soon as possible in the pre-paid return envelope provided.
The form can also be submitted online, in-person or by phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.