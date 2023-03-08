In anticipation of the March 31 end to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency protections for Los Angeles County residents receiving Medi-Cal benefits, the Department of Public Social Services is asking customers to update their contact information to help keep their coverage active.

Medi-Cal — California’s version of Medicaid — provides free or low-cost healthcare coverage for 3.7 million LA County residents with limited income and resources.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.