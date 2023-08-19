LOS ANGELES (AP) — The rapper Magoo, known for his work in the hip-hop duo Timbaland & Magoo and hit song “Up Jumps da Boogie” featuring Aaliyah and Missy Elliott, has died. Magoo, a pioneer of the ’90 and early 2000s Virginia rap scene, was 50.

His wife Meco Barcliff told The New York Times that Magoo had no known health issues beyond asthma and had not been feeling well before his death over the weekend in Williamsburg, Va. Investigators are still looking into his cause of death.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.