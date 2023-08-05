PALMDALE — Child care provider Wendy Bobadilla welcomed Assemblyman Juan Carrillo to her home Friday morning so the politician could get a first-hand look at what a typical day entails as part of Service Employees International Union’s “Walk-A-Day-In-My-Shoes” program.
The program is meant to help elected officials better understand the work that their constituents do. Bobadilla is part of Child Care Providers United, the union that represents more than 40,000 child care providers in California. Child Care Providers United is a partnership of SEIU Local 99, SEIU Local 521 and UDW/AFSCME Local 3930.
The day started with an introduction and tour of Bobadilla’s facilities and some play time with the 11 children under her care.
Carrillo played market with youngsters Chelsea Rendon and Ramsey Magadan, who “sold” him supplies.
“As they open up, you’ll see how they are throughout the day,” Bobadilla said. “Very active, very active.”
Afterward, Carrillo; Palmdale City Councilman Eric Ohlsen, who also serves as Carrillo’s district director; Matthew Godinez, Carrillo’s communications director; and Ryan Emerson, a labor organizer with SEIU Local 99, sat down at Bobadilla’s kitchen table to talk about her job.
Bobadilla has been a licensed child care worker for almost 10 years.
“My dream was to become a teacher,” she said.
She is back in school working toward her degree.
“Not necessarily to work at a school, because this is what I want to do, but just because that is what I always dreamt of, to have that degree,” she said.
Bobadilla and her husband had two young children when they first moved to Palmdale. She decided to open her own day care. She started small.
“My first kids’ table was from a yard sale,” she said.
She does not advertise. She gets business by word of mouth. She is licensed for 13 children.
“The reimbursement that we had during COVID, it helps, but it’s definitely not enough,” Bobadilla said.
Bobadilla joined the union after she learned about it during the pandemic as she sought to educate herself further on child care.
“I’m very, very blessed that I did because I have been able to be a voice to a lot of providers that don’t speak English,” she said.
On July 31, Child Care Workers United announced that their members overwhelmingly ratified a historic contract with the state of California.
The agreement includes the largest pay raises for providers in state history, continued investments in health care reimbursement and continuing education, and a first-in-the-nation retirement fund to allow providers to retire with dignity after a career of back-breaking work, the union announced.
“What else do you think we can do?” Ohlsen asked.
Bobadilla said child care providers need more money. She has two employees who make more than $16 an hour.
“Just to walk out of the house, it’s $40 to walk out of the house and pick up children,” she said. “That’s a lot; that doesn’t match what we’re getting reimbursed.”
The extra money could help pay for staff who could then build better bonds and provide higher quality care with the children. If Bobadilla needs to prepare food in the kitchen, she needs one of her employees to watch the children.
“We need more funds for the payroll,” she said.
Ohlsen pledged to work with the city to see how they can create funds to help child care providers. In the short term, he pledged to use his council district discretionary funds to help child care providers.
Bobadilla said after Carrillo’s visit that there are a lot of issues day care providers have to deal with as part of the services she provides.
“Right now my car is broken down and I have to be able to get it back; that all comes from our pocket,” she said. “Even though it’s the daycare vehicle, we don’t get reimbursed to have those type of expenses.”
Daycare providers also do not get funds to fix household maintenance such as the air conditioning if that were to break down.
“We need a lot more support to retain employees as well,” she said, adding employees will go where they can get more money. “It’s just essential that we get more support not only through the state but the city that we work for because we are working directly with low-income families. We do our very best to stay afloat.”
Bobadilla’s costs have only increased since the COVID-19 pandemic. She was thankful for Carrillo’s visit.
“It was extremely important because he can relate,” she said. “He came from a low-income family.”
Carrillo came from a family of eight children, she added.
“He agrees that we deserve more and I felt that he related and he understood what we’re fighting for and asking for,” she said. “It’s not that we’re fighting for it but we actually deserve it.”
