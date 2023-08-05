PALMDALE — Child care provider Wendy Bobadilla welcomed Assemblyman Juan Carrillo to her home Friday morning so the politician could get a first-hand look at what a typical day entails as part of Service Employees International Union’s “Walk-A-Day-In-My-Shoes” program.

The program is meant to help elected officials better understand the work that their constituents do. Bobadilla is part of Child Care Providers United, the union that represents more than 40,000 child care providers in California. Child Care Providers United is a partnership of SEIU Local 99, SEIU Local 521 and UDW/AFSCME Local 3930.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.