B-21 date set

The secretive B-21 bomber will be unveiled on Dec. 2 at the Northrop Grumman facility in Palmdale, where the next-generation bomber is under development.

 Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman

PALMDALE — The wait is nearly over.

For more than seven years, the secretive B-21 bomber has been under wraps at Northrop Grumman’s facility at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale.

