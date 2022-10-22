PALMDALE — The wait is nearly over.
For more than seven years, the secretive B-21 bomber has been under wraps at Northrop Grumman’s facility at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale.
Updated: October 22, 2022 @ 6:15 am
But on Dec. 2, the wraps will come off, as the company and Air Force announced the date of the next-generation bomber’s rollout.
Last month, it was announced that the rollout would be in early December, but this is the first time the actual date has been released.
“The unveiling of the B-21 Raider will be a historic moment for our Air Force and the nation,” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr. said in a release announcing the rollout date. “We last introduced a new bomber over 30 years ago. As we look to the threats posed by our pacing challenge, we must continue to rapidly modernize. The B-21 Raider will provide formidable combat capability across a range of operations in highly contested environments of the future.”
The bomber, nicknamed after the Doolittle Raiders of World War II, will eventually replace the B-1B and B-2 stealth bombers in the Air Force arsenal.
As portrayed in artist renderings, the B-21 looks similar to its predecessor B-2, which was also manufactured by Northrop Grumman at the same site.
Six of the stealthy B-21 test aircraft are in various stages of final assembly at the company’s Palmdale facility.
The aircraft is scheduled to make its first flight, next year, with timing dependent on ground testing, Northrop Grumman officials said.
The first flight will likely be to Edwards Air Force Base, where testing of the new bomber will be conducted.
The Air Force awarded the classified bomber contract to Northrop Grumman, in October 2015, and confirmed that manufacturing would take place there, in 2019.
A fact sheet on the B-21 states that the bomber will be part of a larger family of systems, to include intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; electronic warfare, communications and other capabilities. The specific components of this family of systems is not detailed.
It is intended to carry nuclear and conventional weapons and may fly with or without a pilot in the cockpit.
The bombers are scheduled to become operational, in the mid-2020s, according to the fact sheet.
