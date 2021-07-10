EDWARDS AFB — An unmanned aircraft crashed Friday morning during a test flight from NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base.
The incident with the remotely piloted X-56B happened at approximately 7:35 a.m., when the aircraft “encountered an anomaly in flight,” according to a NASA statement.
The aircraft impacted hard into the ground and was destroyed.
No one was injured in the incident, according to a NASA statement.
The X-56B is a small aircraft with very long wings.
It is the successor to the X-56A, which concluded testing in 2019.
The X-56B uses the same aircraft body as its predecessor, but with different wings. It is part of a project with NASA and partner Northrop Grumman, as well as the Air Force Research Laboratory.
The aircraft is used to test technologies to enable future aircraft to fly using long, flexible wings.
Long, lightweight wings are needed for more fuel-efficient, long-range aircraft, but they are susceptible to vibration known as “flutter” at low speeds that can cause control issues and damage the wings.
The X-56A program was able to successfully suppress this potentially destructive characteristic.
The X-56A was developed by Lockheed Martin for the Air Force Research Laboratory, then transferred to NASA Armstrong following that program’s conclusion for NASA to conduct its own research on flutter control and similar technologies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.