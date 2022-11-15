University of California Strike

People participate in a protest, Monday, outside of the University of California Los Angeles, UCLA campus in Los Angeles. Nearly 48,000 unionized academic workers at all 10 UC campuses walked off the job.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Tens of thousands of academic employees across the University of California’s 10 campuses walked off the job, Monday, demanding better pay and benefits in what union leaders say could be the largest work stoppage the prestigious public university system has ever faced.

The unions representing some 48,000 teaching assistants, researchers, postdoctoral scholars, tutors and graders say the vast majority of members turned out at picket lines starting at 8 a.m. They say they are seeking significant pay increases and child-care subsidies to afford the cost of living in cities such as Los Angeles, San Diego and Berkeley, where housing costs are soaring.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Test scores are down....They should issue a round of "Pay Cuts", until the scores improve...You don't reward failure.

