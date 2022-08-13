LANCASTER — The Unity Tent Revival will return to Deputy Pierre Bain Park, next week, for three days of speakers, singers, testimonies and activities.
This year’s free event runs Aug. 19 to 21, with services set for 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., on Aug. 19 and 20, and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., on Aug. 21, at the northeast end of the park, at 45045 Fifth St. East. Spanish services will be offered at 2 p.m., each day.
“This is year No. 5,” Bishop Henry Hearns said. “Our purpose for coming to the park is not to play basketball or any other thing that they normally do every day in the park. But we come here to dispense or to present a story that over 2,000 years old; that the lord Jesus loves all of us.”
This year’s theme is Great Grace.
“We are looking just to have an awesome time in the name of the Lord,” Bishop V. Jesse Smith said. “This place is going to be filled to capacity with folks looking to be blessed, to be healed, to be sanctified and to be set up taught to do God’s work.”
Leaders and members of some 30 churches and ministries are expected to participate in the three-day event.
Pastor Tina Thornton of The Lord’s House of Refuge organized the first Unity Tent Revival, in 2018.
“We’re bridging the gap in the Antelope Valley and we’re coming here to inspire and to empower and to encourage and to bring hope in the Antelope Valley,” Thornton said. “We’re expecting great grace, great power to be on this park. We’re expecting God to do great and mighty things.”
The event will include food and clothes giveaways, each day. Hot meals will be served each day. There will be children’s activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., each day, and vendors.
