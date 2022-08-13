Unity Tent Revival

Pastor Tina Thornton (center) and other religious leaders, including Bishop V. Jesse Smith (left) and Bishop Henry Hearns (right), announces the fifth Unity Tent Revival will take place, Aug. 19 to 21, at Deputy Pierre Bain Park in Lancaster. 

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The Unity Tent Revival will return to Deputy Pierre Bain Park, next week, for three days of speakers, singers, testimonies and activities.

This year’s free event runs Aug. 19 to 21, with services set for 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., on Aug. 19 and  20, and 11 a.m.  and 6 p.m., on Aug. 21, at the northeast end of the park, at 45045 Fifth St. East. Spanish services will be offered at 2 p.m., each day.

