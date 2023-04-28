Virgin Galactic completed the first unpowered test flight of its spacecraft “Unity” on Wednesday, following nearly two years when the craft and its mothership were down for modifications.
The flight, from Spaceport America in New Mexico, was the final validation flight before returning to rocket-powered flight, company officials said.
Depending on the results of analysis of the data gathered during the flight, the next flight will be rocket-powered, carrying two pilots and four mission specialists, officials said.
“Releasing Unity for a glide flight today is one of the final steps toward commercial spaceline operations,” Mike Moses, president of Spaceline Missions and Safety at Virgin Galactic, said in a release following the flight. “The ability to conduct glide flights — allowing us to gain critical performance metrics without the need for rocket power — is one of the benefits of our distinctive flight system. The data from this validation flight will clear the way for our return to space and, ultimately, lead to the launch of commercial service.”
Should the next flight go well, Virgin Galactic officials expect to begin commercial service in the coming months.
The spacecraft was carried aloft beneath the wing of Virgin Galactic’s twin-fuselage mothership, dubbed “Eve,” to the launch altitude of 47,000 feet before it was released to glide to a landing on the Spaceport America runway. Unity’s flight lasted nine minutes, according to the flight data provided by Virgin Galactic.
Eve returned to a safe landing on the same runway.
The flight was intended to test the spacecraft’s flight controls and handling qualities, as well as gathering data on the new pylon installed on the mothership, which secures Unity for the flight to launch altitude.
Additional data was collected on a previous test flight, conducted last week, in which the spacecraft remained secured to the carrier aircraft throughout the flight.
The glide flight was the 24th flight of Unity, which was piloted by Virgin Galactic pilots C.J. Sturckow and Nicola Pecile. Eve was piloted by Kelly Latimer and Jameel Janjua.
Virgin Galactic’s spacecraft last flew in a powered suborbital flight on July 11, 2021, with company founder Richard Branson on board.
That flight resulted in a Federal Aviation Administration investigation into a deviation from its planned flight path, about which Virgin Galactic had failed to inform the FAA.
The FAA cleared the company to resume flights in October 2021, but Virgin Galactic had already announced a delay in further flights as it investigated a possible manufacturing defect in one of the spacecraft components.
However, before resuming with a planned flight in October 2021, the company decided to enter the spacecraft and the mothership into previously planned modifications.
During routine tests and analysis on the carrier aircrafts’ structures, a team found a possible reduction in the strength margins of certain materials used to modify specific joints, which requires further inspection, officials said in a statement at the time.
Given the time that this further testing and analysis requires, officials decided it best to perform it alongside planned enhancements to both vehicles.
Eve was flown to its birthplace at Virgin Galactic’s Mojave Air and Space Port facilities for the modifications. It left Mojave for the home base at Spaceport America in February.
