Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic’s spacecraft Unity glides to a landing at Spaceport America in New Mexico in an unpowered test flight on Wednesday, its first flight in nearly two years.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic completed the first unpowered test flight of its spacecraft “Unity” on Wednesday, following nearly two years when the craft and its mothership were down for modifications.

The flight, from Spaceport America in New Mexico, was the final validation flight before returning to rocket-powered flight, company officials said.

