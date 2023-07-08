Disunited Methodists

A gay Pride rainbow flag flies with the US flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan.

 Associated Press files

More than 6,000 United Methodist congregations — a fifth of the US total — have now received permission to leave the denomination amid a schism over theology and the role of LGBTQ people in the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination.

Those figures emerge following the close of regular meetings in June for the denomination’s regional bodies, known as annual conferences. The departures began with a trickle in 2019 — when the church created a four-year window of opportunity for US congregations to depart over LGBTQ-related issues — and cascaded to its highest level this year.

