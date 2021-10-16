SACRAMENTO — The former executive director of California’s largest labor union was booked into jail, Friday, after she and her husband had their first court appearance on charges including tax fraud, embezzlement, perjury and failure to pay unemployment insurance taxes.
Alma Hernandez resigned Wednesday after leading SEIU California since 2016. The union represents more than 700,000 workers and is politically influential, regularly donating millions to Democratic candidates including Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Their attorney, Jeffrey Tsai, did not respond to questions asked by reporters outside of the Sacramento County courthouse, The Sacramento Bee reported.
But in a statement, Thursday, Tsai said his clients “look forward to defending themselves and their good names.”
“We disagree with the charges in this case, and they misrepresent the true facts reflecting their hard work to make an honest life for themselves and their family,” Tsai said then.
Attorney General Rob Bonta charged Hernandez and her husband, Jose Moscoso, on Oct. 4 with five felony counts of filing false tax returns, allegedly under-reporting their income by about $1.4 million over five years. They allegedly owe the state more than $140,000 and could face state prison time.
"""on charges including tax fraud, embezzlement, perjury and failure to pay unemployment insurance taxes""" and they "could" face prison time...lol wanna bet they don't do any prison time...they have friends, and they have "VOTE" influence, lol lol are you that stupid...you betcha...lol lol
