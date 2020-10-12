LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Teachers Association is putting its money behind the two candidates it endorsed for the Nov. 3 election: Antelope Valley Union High School District Board Clerk Jill McGrady and former trustee Donita Winn.
McGrady represents Trustee Area No. 2. She faces challengers Sandy Carpenter and Miguel Coronado. Winn is running for the vacant Trustee Area No. 3 seat against candidates Christian Green, Dana LaMon and Robert Teller.
The Antelope Valley Teachers Association Political Action Committee donated $15,000 each to McGrady and Winn’s campaigns, according to campaign finance documents filed with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder.
The AVTA also supported last year’s unsuccessful recall campaign against the former Board majority — members Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell and former member Robert “Bob” Davis, who resigned suddenly last November.
Winn reported $24,156 in campaign cash contributions for the period from July 1 through Sept. 19. The contributions include $1,500 from the International Union of Operating Engineers Political Fund Local No. 12.
Current AV Union High School District trustee John Rush contributed $1,500 from the John Rush for High School Board 2018 committee.
Winn also received $858 from the Committee to Support AV Board Recall and $750 from the Californians for a Better Future Political Action committee. In addition, Winn’s campaign received donations totaling $2,000 from seven local individuals ranging from $100 to $500.
Winn also received a $2,100 loan from husband Duane Winn, a Lancaster School District trustee.
Green reported $9,677 in campaign cash donations for the period from Jan. 1 to Sept. 19. The largest contribution, $1,000, came from Gipson for Assembly 2020 committee for Assemblyman Mike Gipson, D-Carson.
Green collected 36 contributions ranging from $10 to $200 from local individuals as well as people in Texas, New York and Colorado. At least four donations appear to have been returned to the donors. Green also loaned his campaign $1,000.
LaMon reported $8,194 in campaign cash contributions between Jan. 1 through Sept. 16. LaMon received $3,600 total donations from 16 individuals including five local donors. Donations ranged from $100 to $500.
LaMon also received $2,233 in loans for his campaign including $733 from himself.
Teller filed a Form 470 indicating he does not intend to spend or raise more than $2,000 for his campaign.
McGrady reported $23.196 in campaign cash contributions for the period from July 1 through Sept. 19.
In addition to the $15,000 campaign contribution from the Antelope Valley Teachers Association Political Action Committee, McGrady received a $2,000 donation from John Rush for High School Board 2018 committee.
McGrady received $1.500 from the International Union of Operating Engineers. She also received $1,000 from the California Real Estate Political Action Committee. McGrady received $858 from the Committee to Support AV Board Recall.
McGrady also received $2.100 in donations from 12 individual campaign contributors ranging from, $100 to $500 each. McGrady also loaned her campaign about $2,453.
Carpenter did not file any campaign finance forms, according to LA County.
Coronado did not include a summary page on his campaign finance paperwork.
Coronado reported $1.090 in total donations from Nadi Delgadillo. Coronado also received $1.040 total from Michael Sabbah, a correctional officer with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Attorney Bradley Gage contributed a total of $850 to Coronado’s campaign. Coronado also loaned his campaign $4,532.
