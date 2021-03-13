PALMDALE — A person died Thursday as the result of a vehicle accident.
The California Highway Patrol’s news release listed the time of the incident as “undetermined.” It occurred Thursday on Cheseboro Road, north of Barrel Springs Road.
The operator of a 2006 Mazda 3, and a Lake Hughes resident, was northbound on Cheseboro Road, north of Barrel Springs Road, when for unknown reasons, they made an unsafe turning movement, which allowed the car to veer to the left and across the southbound lane and onto the dirt shoulder to the west. The identity and age of the driver were also not listed in the news release.
As a result of the maneuver, the vehicle went airborne and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, sustaining fatal injuries.
It is unknown whether alcohol and drugs played a part in the collision.
The person’s next of kin was notified.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer Alonzo at the Antelope Valley CHP office at 661-948-8541.
