LANCASTER — Longtime Lancaster resident Leslie Underwood has lived in the same house on the city’s east side for 52 years.
The retired civil servant is one of nine candidates to run for two full-term seats on the Lancaster City Council in the all-mail ballot municipal election, this Tuesday.
Incumbents Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi are running for re-election. Underwood is one of seven challengers that include Kevin Baikie, Shawn Cannon II, Ayinde Frazier, King Moore II, David Paul and Fran Sereseres.
This will be Underwood’s third time running for office. She ran for mayor in 2020. Her first foray into politics was in 1977 when Lancaster was incorporated.
“I was the first female to run for any position here in Lancaster,” Underwood said in a telephone interview.
Underwood is running for City Council to serve her community.
“Realistically there’s no way to me to be mayor,” she said. “I still would like to do something of service to our community.”
Underwood has lived in Lancaster since 1959. She retired, eight years ago, after a 23-year career in federal civil service at Edwards Air Force Base. She has been divorced since 1975. She has two adult children. She also served as a foster mother. She and her ex-husband ran a boys ranch for juvenile offenders.
“My kids and foster kids have all gone to El Dorado Elementary through Antelope Valley High School,” Underwood wrote in her candidate statement. “I have roots here, and am looking forward to being part of Lancaster City Council.”
Underwood would like to bring more attention to Lancaster’s east side as more families move to the city.
“More parks, more activities for kids and families, better clean-up efforts all come to mind,” her candidate statement said. “What are your ideas? I’d love to hear from you.”
During her civil service career, Underwood worked three different job areas at Edwards Air Force Base.
“It gave me a lot of experience into what reasonable expectations of a bureaucracy are, because they never move quickly,” Underwood said. “Getting upset about that fact would be very counterproductive because it just is.”
In addition, Underwood learned how to deal with financial aspects of the different plans. She also did a lot of research and reporting in addition to inventory and coordination.
“I ended up with a lot of recognition for my achievements,” she said. “It was very rewarding.”
Underwood added she has a lot of ideas for the city.
“I’m hoping that (Vice Mayor Marvin Crist) gets to continue as a city council person for another four years and me,” she said. “I think the two of us would make a dynamite team.”
