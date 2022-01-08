Former Lancaster City Councilwoman Angela Underwood Jacobs, whose brother Dave Patrick Underwood, a federal protective services officer, was killed in a drive-by shooting in May 2020 while protecting a federal courthouse in Oakland during a rally to protest the killing of George Floyd, sued Facebook, on Thursday, alleging the tech giant played a role in radicalizing the alleged shooter via algorithms intended to increase user engagement and the company’s profits.
Federal prosecutors said two men now awaiting trial in the drive-by shooting met through a Facebook group page dedicated to the extremist anti-government “boogaloo” movement, and used the protest as cover for the crime.
Underwood Jacobs filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook Inc., in Alameda County Superior Court, on Thursday. It seeks at least $25,000 in damages.
Underwood Jacob is represented by nationally prominent complex litigation firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC.
“Facebook bears responsibility for the murder of my brother,” Underwood Jacobs said in a press release. “As the lawsuit alleges, Facebook knowingly promoted inflammatory and violent content and connected extremists who plotted and carried out the killing of my brother. Facebook must be held responsible for the harm it has caused not just my family, but so many others, by promoting extremist content and building extremist groups on its platform.”
According to the lawsuit, the shooting by an alleged member of the boogaloo extremist movement, which includes white supremacists, militia promoters and far-right conspiracy theorists, “was not a random act of violence” but rather “the culmination of an extremist plot hatched and planned on Facebook by two men.”
A Facebook representative did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.
“We believe and intend to show that Facebook’s conduct has led to a rise in extremism throughout the world and acts of real-world violence, including the murder of Officer Underwood. It is time that Facebook is finally held accountable for its actions,” said Ted Leopold, Partner at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll.
Federal prosecutors have said Steven Carrillo, an Air Force sergeant, met his accomplice Robert Alvin Justus Jr., through a Facebook boogaloo group where they agreed to take advantage of the racial justice protests to attack law enforcement officers. Messages obtained by investigators show the men agreed to meet in person and drive to the Oakland protest, where prosecutors said Carrillo fired at Underwood and his partner with a homemade assault rifle before fleeing.
Carrillo was arrested eight days later after he shot and killed a Santa Cruz Sheriff’s sergeant and wounded four other officers who tracked down his vehicle in the community of Ben Lomond. Carrillo has pleaded not guilty to both killings. Court documents reveal Carrillo also had ties to a right-wing militia known as the Grizzly Scouts that held firearms trainings, scouted protests, and laid out terms of “war” against police.
After Underwood’s killing, Facebook pledged to remove groups, accounts and pages affiliated with the far-right group from its services. But the lawsuit alleges groups tied to the boogaloo movement persist on the platform.
