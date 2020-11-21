SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County’s undersheriff has been indicted by a grand jury for his alleged role in a scheme to trade concealed weapons permits for donations to the sheriff’s 2018 re-election campaign.
Undersheriff Rick Sung, a fierce supporter of Sheriff Laurie Smith, is the fifth person and second commander in the agency to be indicted in what has become the biggest political scandal in recent Santa Clara County history, the Mercury News reported Friday.
Sung’s attorney, Chuck Smith, said Friday that he was seeking information from the district attorney’s office.
“I don’t know what the counts are or what the charges are,” he said. “I don’t really understand what’s going on, other than that there was an indictment.”
Smith, who has the sole statutory authority in her office to issue the concealed-carry weapons permits, has not been charged, and along with Sung invoked her Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination to a criminal grand jury in August.
