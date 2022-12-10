University of California Strike

Graduate student instructors and researchers picket, Wednesday, at University of California, Berkeley’s Sather Gate during the fourth week of a strike by academic workers at the 10-campus UC system.

 Associated Press

BERKELEY — A month into the nation’s largest strike involving higher education, the work stoppage by University of California academic workers at 10 campuses is causing stress for many students who are facing canceled classes, no one to answer their questions and uncertainty about how they will be graded as they wrap up the year.

Some 48,000 student employees walked off the job, on Nov. 14, to demand higher wages and better benefits. The employees, represented by the United Auto Workers Local 5810, say they were left with no other choice but to strike to demand increased wages necessary to keep up with high rent in cities such as Berkeley, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

My son went to berkeley (Go Bears)...he is an (I) Independent (leaning to the left)...he is starting to earn really good money now...and after a few Tax Seasons (Ouch) he will probably be a Republican. We are all Democrats when we are young...but when you grow older and start paying taxes for B.S. freebies (not all but most) you jump over the political line...real quick...unless... you are receiving the freebies...then you are a staunch Democrat.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.