UN Security Council

The UN Security Council meets Friday to discuss the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine. The council urged Russia to revive Ukrainian grain shipments.

 Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS — Russia came under pressure at the UN Security Council on Friday from its ally China and developing countries as well as Western nations to avert a global food crisis and quickly revive Ukrainian grain shipments.

Moscow was criticized by the UN and council members for attacking Ukrainian ports after pulling out of the year-old grain deal on Monday and destroying port infrastructure — a violation of international humanitarian law banning attacks on civilian infrastructure.

