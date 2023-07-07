UNITED NATIONS — In a rare condemnation of Israel, the UN chief on Thursday denounced the country’s excessive use of force in its largest military operation in two decades targeting a refugee camp in the West Bank.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, clearly angered by the impact of the Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee camp, said the operation had left over 100 civilians injured, forced thousands to flee, damaged schools and hospitals and disrupted water and electricity networks.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Israel should continue to ignore the U.N. Under Bidens weak leadership America has ignored Israel. Israel should use whatever means necessary to protect itself.

