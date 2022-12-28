Afghanistan Women

A Taliban fighter stands guard as a woman walks past, Monday, on the street in Kabul, Afghanistan.

 Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo

BERLIN (AP) — The UN Security Council, on Tuesday, decried increasing restrictions on women’s rights in Afghanistan, urging the country’s Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately.

The Security Council “reiterated its deep concern of the suspension of schools beyond the sixth grade, and its call for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan,” it said in a press statement.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Biden leaves billions in weapons for the Taliban...The Taliban oppress women, big time. Seems the Democrats "talk" about helping women...yet allow them to suffer. Any woman that supports the Democrat party is probably lazy, childless, and has a dope habit (aka public school teachers) (most not all).

