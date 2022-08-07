Russia Ukraine War Sloviansk

A member of the Dnipro-1 regiment carries a log, on Friday, to fortify a position near Sloviansk, Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

 David Goldman/AP Photo

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian military personnel are fortifying their positions around the eastern city of Sloviansk in expectation of a fresh Russian attempt to seize the strategic point in the fiercely fought-over Donetsk region.

As heavy ground fighting continues on the front line only miles to the east, southeast and north of Sloviansk, members of the Dnipro-1 Regiment are digging in after a week of relative calm. The last Russian strike on the city occurred, on July 30.

