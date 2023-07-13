Lithuania NATO Summit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a media conference Wednesday at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. The United States and other major industrialized nations are pledging long-term security assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia’s invasion.

 Associated Press

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed fresh pledges of weapons and ammunition to fight Russia’s invasion along with longer-term security commitments from the West on Wednesday even as he expressed disappointment over the lack of a clear path for his country to join NATO as the alliance wrapped up its annual summit.

“The Ukrainian delegation is bringing home a significant security victory for the Ukraine, for our country, for our people, for our children,” he said while flanked by US President Joe Biden and other leaders from the Group of Seven most powerful democratic nations.

