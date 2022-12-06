Global Arms Export

A soldier holds a new M19 rifle made by Serbian armaments company Zastava Arms at an arms fair, in 2021, in Belgrade, Serbia.

 Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Global arms sales increased by nearly 2% in 2021, the seventh consecutive year of increases, an international arms sales watchdog noted, Monday.

It added that the war in Ukraine had increased demand for weapons this year, but the conflict may also lead to a supply challenge, not least because Russia is a major supplier of raw materials used in arms production.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Now the Democrats do not want Americans to own guns...Yet they leave the Taliban a boatload of weapons when they left Afghanistan, and are arming the Ukrainians to the teeth with weapons....maybe because....The last thing a Pedophile wants (Joe Biden included), is to have the parents of a child they molested, to have access to a firearm.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.