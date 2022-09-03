Russia Ukraine War Security Chief

The head of Ukraine’s powerful National Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov, speaks to The Associated Press, Friday, at his office in Kyiv, Ukraine.

 Hanna Arhirova/AP Photo

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of Ukraine’s powerful National Security Council says his government is still not fully aware of the situation, including potential threats, inside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant despite the ongoing inspection by United Nations monitors.

Oleksiy Danilov, a key official in Ukraine’s war effort, in an interview with The Associated Press, Friday, appealed for additional international support to try to demilitarize the area that includes the largest nuclear plant in Europe.

