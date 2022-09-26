Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian serviceman from Dnipro-1 regiment walks past a damaged church, on Sunday, in the retaken village of Shchurove, Ukraine.

 Leo Correa/AP Photo

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgment that its “army is not able to fight,” Ukraine’s president said, Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.

Speaking to US broadcaster CBS, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said he’s bracing for more Russian strikes on Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure, as the Kremlin seeks to ramp up the pressure on Ukraine and its Western backers as the weather gets colder. Zelenskyy warned that this winter “will be very difficult.”

