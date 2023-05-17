Russia Ukraine War

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Situations Ministry, firefighters put out a fire caused by fragments of a Russian rocket early Tuesday in Kyiv, Ukraine, after it was shot down by air defense system during a nighttime attack.

 Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian air defenses, bolstered by sophisticated Western-supplied systems, thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv early Tuesday, shooting down all missiles aimed at the capital, officials said.

The bombardment, which targeted locations across Ukraine, included six Russian Kinzhal aero-ballistic hypersonic missiles, the most fired in a single attack in the war so far, according to Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

