Britain Kevin Spacey Trial

Actor Kevin Spacey addresses the media Wednesday outside Southwark Crown Court in London after a jury cleared him of nine sex offenses.

 Associated Press

LONDON — A jury in London acquitted Kevin Spacey of sexual assault Wednesday after the Oscar winner’s star turn as a witness in his own defense spared him a possible prison term and offered him hope of a career comeback after six years without a job.

Tears rolled down Spacey’s cheeks as the final “not guilty” verdict was read. The Oscar winner looked at the jury, placed his hand over the lapel of his blue suit and pink shirt, and mouthed “thank you.” It was his 64th birthday.

