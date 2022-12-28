Obit Bonnar UFC

Anderson Silva (right), of Brazil, fights Stephan Bonnar, of the United States, during their light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at the Ultimate Fighting Championship 153, in 2012, in Rio de Janeiro.

 Felipe Dana/AP Photo

Former fighter Stephan Bonnar, who played a significant role in the UFC’s growth into the dominant promotion in mixed martial arts, has died, UFC announced. He was 45.

Bonnar, who was inducted into the UFC’s Hall of Fame, in 2013, died, Thursday, from “presumed heart complications while at work,” according to a statement from UFC, on Saturday. No further details were released.

