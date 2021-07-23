SAN FRANCISCO — Despite opposition from student groups, University of California regents on Thursday approved a multi-year plan to raise tuition and fees at one of the nation’s premier public university systems.
The systemwide tuition increase will put undergraduate tuition and systemwide fees at just over $13,000 a year for in-state students, with additional campus-based fees on top of that.
Officials said that the increase includes a progressive strategy that will benefit most students through higher financial aid. But low-income students who spoke at Thursday’s meeting said they feared the opposite, as regents and officials acknowledged their discomfort at raising the cost to attend a public university.
“We all acknowledge that increasing tuition is not an action to be taken lightly. But this is the best option we have to provide cost predictability, enhanced student support, and preserve the excellence of the university,” said UC President Michael Drake.
UC schools are known for top-notch academics and renowned faculty. The system has 10 campuses and 292,0000 undergraduate and graduate students, up from 171,000 students two decades ago.
But declining, unstable state funding has led to a backlog of deferred maintenance, classrooms and technology in need of upgrading, and larger class sizes, university officials said.
"progressive strategy" or Wokeability comes at a cost....who knew...lol lol
