LOS ANGELES — The University of California will continue to not use standardized tests for admissions decisions, an official told a meeting of the UC governing Board.
UC regents were told, Thursday, that faculty could not find an alternative test that would not have the same bias problem that led the university to stop using the SAT last year, the Los Angeles Times reported.
“UC will continue to practice test-free admission now and into the future,” UC Provost Michael Brown said.
Supporters of standardized testing contend it is a uniform measure for predicting how students from varied schools and backgrounds will perform in college.
