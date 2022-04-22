BERKELEY — The University of California, Berkeley issued an all-clear more than four hours after ordering a campus-wide lockdown, Thursday, prompted by threats made by an individual against people at the university.
The person who made the threats was located off-campus by university police who said the security situation had been addressed and the individual posed no immediate threat, said Dan Mogulof, a spokesperson for UC Berkeley.
Mogulof said the person is affiliated with the university and had made “credible threats of violence towards other, specific individuals who work or learn at the university.”
Mogulof said he couldn’t say whether the person who made the threats was armed or had been arrested or whether those threatened were students, faculty, or university workers.
“We have consciously and specifically chosen not to provide any additional information about whether this individual is a student, staff member, or faculty and we’ve consciously decided not to provide any additional information about the individual’s current status or location out of respect for the privacy of the individual involved, as well as others,” he said.
University police first learned of the threats, Thursday morning, and ordered the lockdown to search and secure the campus, Mogulof said.
Police had said they were looking for a person trying to hurt specific people on campus but that it was not an active shooter situation.
Police and school officials asked students to shelter indoors and stay away from doors and windows. In-person classes were canceled for the day, and libraries, cafeterias, parking garages and other university facilities were closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.