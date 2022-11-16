LOS ANGELES — Thousands of academic workers walked picket lines again, Tuesday, at all 10 University of California campuses in a statewide strike calling for better pay and benefits.

Contract talks produced “good progress,” on Monday, the first day of the walkout, but then the university system informed the union that bargaining won’t resume until today, according to Rafael Jaime, a local union president.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

They should be getting Pay-Cuts...10% across the board.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.