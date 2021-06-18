LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley and its Vital Intervention and Directional Alternatives, or VIDA, partners awarded Jesse Andrew Hurst a full $60,000 VIDA scholarship, the university announced.
The VIDA program was conceived and operated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in partnership with community-based organizations, volunteers, schools and families. VIDA serves children between the ages of 11 and 17-and-a-half at eight locations across the county. Over the course of the 16-week program, VIDA participants focus on increasing academic achievement, improving family relationships, developing positive social behaviors and realizing the possibilities for a better future.
Hurst attended the 16-week VIDA program from Feb. 13, 2019, to June 8, 2019. He was referred to VIDA by Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives for vandalism. Hurst demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and graduated as the honor graduate from his class. After graduating from VIDA, Hurst continued at Palmdale High School to complete his education. He was able to graduate with his class and received recognition as the most improved student.
Upon graduation from high school, Hurst enrolled at Antelope Valley College to further his education. He additionally worked part-time at Vallarta and a photography studio. Hurst’s desire to excel and make a difference in his community motivated him to enlist in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.
Hurst aspires to get a degree and ultimately become an officer in the US Marine Corps, as well as pursue other opportunities in the field of criminal justice. Hurst is scheduled to ship out in June to boot camp and Military Occupational Specialty school. Once completed with training, he will return and continue his education at the University of Antelope Valley.
On May 27, the University of Antelope Valley, the sheriff’s department, and other VIDA partners presented the $60,000 scholarship to Hurst. Hurst, who was unaware of the momentous opportunity he was about to receive, showed great admiration and appreciation for the opportunity provided to him.
The proud look of a mother and his family and friends stood out during the ceremony as Hurst received the VIDA Scholarship from the University of Antelope Valley.
“It has been a privilege to see Jesse mature and take responsibility for his actions. Jesse has made the necessary changes to be a responsible citizen in the community,” Baires said.
For his hard work and dedication, Hurst was honored as the VIDA Scholarship recipient with the partnership of the University of Antelope Valley.
