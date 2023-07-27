MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least six people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said.
One landslide buried a house in Buguias town in Benguet province, killing a mother, her child and two other children and injuring two other people. In the nearby resort city of Baguio, a 17-year-old person died when soil loosened by heavy rains buried his house, officials said.
In Isabela province, also in the north, a woman selling bread on a bicycle cart died when she was hit in the head by a falling coconut tree, a police report said.
The typhoon slammed into Fuga Island before dawn and later smashed into another island in Cagayan province, where nearly 16,000 people were evacuated from high-risk coastal villages, and schools and workplaces were shut as a precaution as the storm approached Tuesday.
Tens of thousands of people were affected by flooding and other problems caused by the typhoon, which has a 435-mile-wide band of wind and rain, disaster response officials said.
Doksuri weakened slightly but remained dangerous with sustained winds of 109 mph and gusts of up to 133 mph. It was blowing 59 miles west of the island town of Calayan off Cagayan on Wednesday night, forecasters said.
