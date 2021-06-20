LANCASTER — Two people were wounded Friday in a possible gang-related shooting and the suspects were on the loose Saturday.
Deputies responded about 9:50 p.m. Friday to a call of a shooting in the 44100 block of Raven Lane, where they discovered two victims with gunshot wounds, said Lt. Ethan Marquez of the Lancaster Sheriffs Station
Both victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
“We are currently investigating the shooting to determine if it was gang-related,” Marquez said.
A description of the suspects was not immediately available.
