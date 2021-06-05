LANCASTER — Two women and two children were killed Friday in a head-on crash involving a big rig and a car, while a third child remained hospitalized.
The crash, which left a black Dodge Challenger crumpled and the big rig’s cab overturned, occurred at 9:11 a.m. at the intersection of East Avenue G and 30th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
According to the California Highway Patrol report, the Challenger was westbound on Avenue G, west of 30th Street East. The big rig driver, Santos D. Torres of Corona, was eastbound with an unloaded trailer. The Challenger, which was on the wrong side of the road, struck Torres’ Peterbilt 389 semi head-on.
The Challenger driver, identified only as a 62-year-old Lancaster woman, died at the scene of the crash. The passenger, a 59-year-old Lancaster woman, was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in Mission Hills by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter and pronounced dead there by hospital staff.
The rear passengers — boys ages nine, six and five — were taken by ambulance to Antelope Valley Hospital, where two of them died. The third was treated for major injuries.
None of the Challenger occupants was wearing a seat belt.
The semi driver sustained minor injuries.
A SigAlert was issued at 10:40 a.m. by the CHP, with Avenue G between 30th and 20th streets east blocked for the crash investigation.
The crash raised the number of fatalities in traffic incidents investigated by the CHP’s Antelope Valley office to 28.
The crash is being investigated by CHP’s AV office. It is not known whether alcohol and/or drugs were involved.
