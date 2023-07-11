PALMDALE — Two women suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds while riding in a vehicle on the Antelope Valley Freeway, authorities said Sunday.
The women arrived at the Palmdale Regional Medical Center at about 4:05 p.m. Saturday to notify hospital staff that they had been shot while riding in a white Volkswagen Jetta on the northbound freeway, north of Avenue S, the California Highway Patrol reported.
