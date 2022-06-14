COMPTON (AP) — Two women were killed in a weekend crash during what authorities are investigating as a possible street takeover in Compton.
The women were in a red Honda sedan that collided with an SUV at an intersection, around 11:30 p.m., Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
One woman was ejected from the car, officials said.
Approximately 200 people had gathered in the area before the collision to watch the illegal street takeover, in which drivers perform dangerous stunts in their vehicles, according to KTLA-TV.
Investigators didn’t immediately know if the Honda was part of the takeover.
The driver of the SUV, Treyshawn Cooley, said he had a green light when he crossed the intersection.
“I’m coming straight, and they come out and I hit them,” Cooley told KABC-TV.
