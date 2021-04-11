FRESNO — Two women were fatally shot inside an apartment complex and police say they may know the identity of the assailant.
The identities and ages of the women killed Friday night and a description of the potential suspect were not released due to the ongoing investigation, Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes told the Fresno Bee.
“There’s a lot of investigating we need to do,” Cervantes said shortly after midnight Saturday, offering a no comment on what, if any, motive had been determined.
