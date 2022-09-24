LANCASTER — A motorist drove through a stop sign and collided with another vehicle, Thursday, killing the other driver, authorities said.
The motorist, described only as a woman, was driving north on 30th Street West when her vehicle struck a westbound vehicle at Avenue F, according to Lt. Clint Skaggs of the sheriff’s Lancaster station.
Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the location at 8:25 a.m. pronounced the other driver, a man, dead at the scene. Paramedics took the female motorist to a hospital with moderate injuries, Skaggs said.
She was being treated at Antelope Valley Medical Center, according to reports from the scene.
No other injuries were reported. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles at the time.
Skaggs said the investigation was continuing, early Thursday afternoon, adding that “it’s possible” the female driver could face criminal charges, “but not at this time.”
The sheriff’s Lancaster station urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them at 661-848-8466.
