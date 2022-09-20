Two vehicles collided, on Sunday afternoon, at the intersection of 30th Street West and Avenue J8. It’s unclear if there were any injuries. Following the collision, the stoplights were flashing, causing drivers going through the intersection to treat it as a four-way stop. As of Monday morning, the lights were still not operating properly.
